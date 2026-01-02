BRS govt undermined state’s future by relocating PRLIS: Irrigation Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday accused the previous BRS regime of committing a “major blunder” by relocating the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) from its original site at Jurala to Srisailam.

Describing the decision as a “betrayal of Telangana’s water interests”, the minister said it lead to massive cost escalations, loss of priority in water allocation and unnecessary concessions to Andhra Pradesh. “This shift was not just an error. It was a deliberate undermining of our state’s future,” he added.

The minister made a PowerPoint presentation on irrigation related issues to ministers and Congress MLAs in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Uttam began his presentation by dismantling what he called the BRS’ “baseless” and “cruel myth” of 90% completion of the PRLIS. He said that the project, initiated via a GO on June 10, 2015, under the BRS regime, was originally estimated to cost Rs 35,000 crore.

However, a detailed project report (DPR) submitted to the Central Water Commission (CWC) on September 13, 2022, inflated the cost to Rs 55,000 crore and this excluded critical elements like the ayacut canal system and land acquisition.

“The completion of the PRLIS and its full fledged operationalisation with the ayacut canal system and distributor network would demand over Rs 80,000 crore,” he explained, highlighting that the BRS had only spent Rs 27,000 crore during its tenure.

Countering the allegations levelled by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, claiming that the Congress government had ignored the project, he pointed out that the present administration had invested Rs 7,000 crore in the past two years.