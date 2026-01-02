Bus carrying engineering students overturns in Kothagudem, 20 injured

KHAMAM: A Vivekananda private school bus overturned near the NSP canal at Ganeshpadu while transporting students from Moddulagudem village on Friday after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

As many as 20 students sustained minor injuries and were shifted to government hospitals in Tiruvur in Andhra Pradesh and Sattupalli in Telangana. Doctors said the condition of all the injured students is stable.

According to reports, the bus was carrying around 55 students, exceeding the permitted capacity. Residents alleged that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving and suspected that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police registered a case, and efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding driver.

Couple killed as bike hits TGSRTC bus

Hyderabad: A husband and wife were killed in a road accident involving a TGSRTC bus near Musarambagh bridge on Thursday night. According to police, the couple was travelling on a motorcycle towards Tank Bund when their bike collided with the bus. They fell onto the road and died on the spot. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination. Malakpet police registered a case under Section 106 of BNS and launched an investigation.