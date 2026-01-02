Bus carrying engineering students overturns in Kothagudem , several injured

KHAMAM: A bus carrying students of KLR Engineering College overturned near Palvancha, between Aswapuram and Burgampahad mandals in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, leaving several students injured on Thursday.

Sources said around 60 students were travelling in the bus when the accident occurred. While many sustained injuries, four students suffered fractures to their hands and legs, and one student’s hand was severely crushed. All the injured were immediately shifted to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for treatment.

While officials suspect dense fog as a possible cause of the accident, students alleged negligence on the part of the bus driver. They claimed the driver had told them that the steering was not functioning properly.

The bus overturned while they were on their way to attend examinations.

The students further alleged that a different bus had originally been arranged for the trip, but another bus was sent instead. They demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and accountability for the lapse.