CM Revanth Reddy lacks basic knowledge, evaded questions on irrigation: BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Thursday fumed at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for “spewing tmcfts worth of lies” and “thousands of cusecs of ignorance” on irrigation projects.

Reacting to remarks made by the chief minister earlier in the day, Harish Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy became a brand ambassador of lies and he deserves an Oscar if an award is constituted for uttering lies.

“The chief minister’s statements proved that he lacks basic knowledge over river basins. He can’t differentiate between the Bachawat Tribunal and Brijesh Kumar Tribunal,” he said.

“While inviting KCR to attend the Assembly session, Revanth Reddy compared him with Kasab. That means that Revanth Reddy has no culture or decency. He knows only uncivilised language, uses abusive words and makes vulgar speeches,” Harish Rao alleged.

“Like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, Revanth Reddy acts like a dignified person but at the same time, makes wild statements like hanging and stoning KCR and me to death,” he added.

Alleging the chief minister had failed to give direct replies to his questions on irrigation, he said: “Beating around the bush, Revanth Reddy spoke about other issues. He failed to give a proper reply to a question on AP’s proposed Polavaram-Nallamalasagar Link Project.”