Forged IDs helped iBomma kingpin make crores

HYDERABAD: The prime accused in the movie piracy racket case, Ravi Immandi, purchased pirated movie prints through Telegram channels, paying $100 for camcorder (CAM) versions and between $150 and $200 for High Definition (HD) prints, according to the confession report accessed by TNIE.

The report says that the accused confessed that after Covid-19, his illegal website operations expanded substantially, resulting in earnings of approximately Rs 13.40 crore. He was recently questioned by the cybercrime police for 12 days and was then sent to judicial remand.

Ravi reportedly admitted that during the second week of February 2025, he knowingly procured a pirated copy of the Telugu movie Thandel through the Telegram application from an unidentified source. He later uploaded and made the pirated content available on the websites iBomma and Bappamtv, the report says.

He reportedly confessed that his regular modus operandi involved purchasing newly released movies via Telegram channels. For unauthorised hosting and dissemination of pirated cinematographic works, he utilised the end-to-end website infrastructure and services of an entity known as GettingUp LLC, through which he developed, hosted and managed the piracy websites.