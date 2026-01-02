One dead, several hospitalised in food poisoning case in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 53-year-old man died of suspected food poisoning and several others were hospitalised after consuming the same food at a colony gathering in Bhavaninagar on December 31.

After attending the party, one of the participants, identified as Pandu, was found dead at his residence on Thursday.

According to Balanagar ACP P Naresh Reddy, on the night of December 31, 17 persons celebrated New Year’s Eve at their colony association building in Bhavani Nagar, under Jagathgirigutta police station limits. Each person paid `500, following which cricket and fish were purchased and consumed along with liquor.

The party began around 8.30 pm and concluded at about 11.30 pm. Towards the end of the gathering, some participants reportedly felt drowsy but returned to their homes.

On the morning of January 1, Pandu was found dead in his house. Following this, other participants panicked and approached hospitals, where they were admitted for treatment.Ten individuals were admitted to Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital in Jeedimetla. Of them, one person is stated to be in a critical condition.

Emergency department head Dr Chandrakanth Chavan said the patients were brought to the hospital in a semi-conscious state and are currently undergoing treatment.

Clues teams collected samples from the site and sent them for examination.