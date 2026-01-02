Telangana aims to reduce road fatalities by 50 per cent

HYDERABAD: The National Road Safety Month celebrations commenced at the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Thursday, with the state setting an ambitious goal of reducing road accident fatalities by 50 per cent over the next year.

The month-long campaign, to be observed till January 31 under the theme ‘Sadak Suraksha - Jeevan Raksha’, was officially launched in the presence of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

During the event, the minister presented accident-free driver awards to 18 RTC drivers, who completed over 30 years of service without being involved in a single road accident, highlighting the importance of disciplined and responsible driving.

Addressing the gathering, TGSRTC MD Y Nagi Reddy said: “Though around 600 accidents are reported annually, RTC records only 0.07 accidents per one lakh kilometres, placing it among the organisations with the lowest accident rates in the country,” he said.

Road safety posters released

Earlier in the day, the minister launched Road Safety Month celebrations at RTA Khairatabad. He also released road safety posters and awareness booklets for students. Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Transport Commissioner K Ilambarithi and District Collector Dasari Harichandana were present on the occasion.