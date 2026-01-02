Telangana CM Revanth Reddy sees deep-rooted graft behind PRLIS source shift

HYDERABAD: Alleging “deep-rooted corruption” in shifting the water intake point of the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) from Jurala to Srisailam, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday asserted that his government would expose errors and injustice caused to Telangana by the previous BRS regime in irrigation projects.

On Thursday, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy made a PowerPoint presentation on Krishna water issues to Ministers, Congress MLAs and other leaders. The chief minister was also present.

Alleging that there was no Cabinet approval for shifting the intake point, the chief minister said that an investigation was required to ascertain for whose benefit the source was changed and where “thousands of crores” were spent. He said there would be no mistake in “hanging” former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao for what he termed injustice to Telangana in water matters, adding that in Middle East countries “they would have been killed by stoning”.

Inviting KCR to attend the Assembly, Revanth asserted that he was prepared to discuss Krishna water issues and the future course of action. “KCR should come to the Assembly and explain how to go forward and the action plan. Or he can give a letter with suggestions if he does not want to attend the Assembly,” he said.