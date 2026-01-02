Telangana plans new undergraduate courses in maritime, aviation and defence from 2026–27

HYDERABAD: With twin objectives of increasing enrolment and reducing academic load, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is planning to introduce several new undergraduate courses in 2026-27 academic year.

According to officials, the move is aimed at enhancing the employability of the students, and among the key new streams likely to be introduced in the upcoming academic year are maritime, aviation and defence.

Curriculum update, the TGHCE officials said, will be a starting point for educational reforms that will help in addressing low student attendance.

Speaking to TNIE, TGCHE chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy said, “For the last six months,the council has been working on bringing changes in the degree courses. As I keep saying, today’s mantra is that be updated or you will be outdated.”

“In any field, updation is very important. This is more so in the field of education where introduction of new courses and change in syllabus is very vital. All ITIs have been converted into advanced training centres. All 59 polytechnics will also updated very soon. In view of this, we had a meeting recently to discuss what kind of courses are required to prepare our students for their future careers,” he added.