TSUTF flags staff shortage, seeks service rules for teachers

HYDERABAD: Members of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) on Thursday urged the state government to formulate service rules for teachers, fill vacancies of supervisory officers and address the crisis prevailing in the school education department.

TSUTF state president Chava Ravi said the absence of regular District Education Officers, Deputy Education Officers and Mandal Education Officers had weakened supervision, contributing to the decline in student enrolment in government schools.

He said the state government should frame comprehensive service rules in line with the Presidential Orders-2018 and ensure that supervisory posts are filled.

Other members said that, along with framing service rules, steps must be taken to strengthen government schools in the Telangana education system and regulate the private education business. They demanded that the National Education Policy, which they said infringes upon states’ rights and deprives the poor of education, be rejected and not implemented in Telangana.

They alleged that the central government was acting indifferently on exempting senior teachers from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

Members also questioned the inaction of the central government and the NCTE in not filing a review or curative petition even four months after the Supreme Court’s judgment, and their silence when the issue was raised in Parliament.

TSUTF demands