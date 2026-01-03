After success in panchayat elections, CM Revanth shifts focus to municipal polls

HYDERABAD: Fresh from a strong showing in the panchayat elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is now turning his attention to the urban battleground. The next stop: municipal elections.

The chief minister is set to tour municipal towns shortly to fire up the party machinery and prepare Congress cadres for the urban test. His campaign is expected to kick off from Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar district on February 3, marking the start of an aggressive push.

Ahead of the tour, Revanth held a strategy meeting with MLAs from Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts. He asked them to take the fight to the grassroots and expose what he called the “failure” of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in safeguarding Telangana’s Krishna river water rights when it was in power.

The message was clear. Corner the BRS on the ground, strip away the veneer, lay the party’s alleged double standards.

Congress MLAs believe the municipal election notification could be issued after January 20. Following the chief minister’s directions, they have already begun groundwork in municipalities under their respective Assembly constituencies.

Sources said Revanth plans to make the Krishna river water issue the fulcrum of his campaign, beginning from his home district of Mahbubnagar, which lies along the Krishna basin. He is keen to take on former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), accusing him of speaking in two tongues.