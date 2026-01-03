BRS to boycott session in protest against ‘partisan attitude’ of Speaker

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS has decided to boycott the rest of the Assembly session, in protest against the “partisan attitude” of the Speaker.

BRS member T Harish Rao announced this during a protest staged near Gun Park by the party MLAs after staging a walkout during a debate on Musi rejuvenation.

Harish alleged that Speaker Gaddam Prasad was conducting the proceedings in a partisan manner. “The way the business is being conducted in the House was against the democratic spirit,” he said.

Though the BRS wanted the Assembly session to be conducted for seven days, it was not mentioned in the minutes of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, he said while alleging that the mic of BRS MLAs was disconnected repeatedly as they were trying to question the government on several issues.

“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha. But here, in the Assembly, the mics of the BRS MLAs were disconnected whenever they started criticising the chief minister,” he said.