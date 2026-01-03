Doorstep screening beats routine care in fight against anaemia in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR–NIN) has found that a population-based ‘Screen and Treat for Anaemia Reduction’ (STAR) strategy is more effective in reducing anaemia among women of reproductive age and adolescent girls than existing national programmes.

Published in the BMJ Global Health journal, the study was conducted in 14 villages of Telangana and assessed a population-level approach in which individuals aged six months to 50 years were actively screened for anaemia at the community level and provided iron-folic acid (IFA) supplementation at their doorstep based on haemoglobin status. The cluster-randomised trial compared the STAR strategy with routine services offered under existing national programmes.

Dr Bharati Kulkarni, director, ICMR–NIN, said, “Under the Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme, India primarily relies on prophylactic IFA supplementation and opportunistic, facility-based screening, largely focused on pregnant women. However, the reach of this approach remains limited.”