HRF flags poor conditions in government hospitals in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has written to the chief minister, urging immediate action to address the deteriorating condition of government hospitals in Hyderabad.

In its letter, the forum said major hospitals, including Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Government Maternity Hospital, Koti, and Modern Government Maternity Hospital at Petlaburz, were facing critical conditions due to crumbling infrastructure and increasing patient load.

The HRF in its letter noted, “It has been observed that during evening hours alone, hundreds of patients report to casualty and emergency departments across these hospitals.

However, the availability of doctors is grossly inadequate. In several instances, casualty services are reportedly being run by a single doctor, making it humanly impossible to provide timely and adequate care. This has resulted in long waiting hours, severe distress to patients, and avoidable suffering.” The letter also highlighted acute shortages of basic infrastructure and support services such as wheelchairs and stretchers.