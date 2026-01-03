Hyderabad to host Udyan Utsav flower, horticulture festival from January 3–11

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is set to witness a rich diversity of flora and fauna, along with eco-friendly products and indigenous plant nurseries, as Rashtrapati Nilayam hosts Udyan Utsav, a flower and horticulture festival, from January 3 to 11.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, with the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) as a key knowledge partner.

Udyan Utsav aims to promote innovation and enterprise in the agricultural sector through 50 thematic stalls featuring around 120 exhibitors from across India. Visitors can explore specialised zones such as the Green Knowledge Hub, the Millet Mandi and Startup Hub promoting nutritious value-added products, and the Eco Bazaar showcasing organic and tribal handicrafts. Gardening enthusiasts can visit the Plant and Produce zone for bio-inputs and nursery saplings, while the Farm-2-Enterprise zone connects visitors with products from 59 Farmer Producer Organisations.

Beyond floral displays, the festival will focus on learning and livelihoods, with stalls by farmer producer organisations, agri-startups, and horticulture departments showcasing organic produce, saplings, seeds, and eco-friendly products. A special exhibition of GI-tagged products, including Kesar from Jammu and Kashmir and rice from Bihar, will also be featured.

The festival will serve as a knowledge platform, hosting workshops and interactive sessions by experts from organisations such as IIMR, IIOR, and APEDA, a senior officer at Rashtrapati Nilayam said.

Udyan Utsav will be open from 10.00 am to 8.00 pm, with 7.00 pm as the last entry point. Registration is free, and entry is open to all.