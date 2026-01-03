Hyderabad–Nizamabad Highway stretch records 363 deaths in three years

HYDERABAD: As many as 363 deaths were recorded due to road accidents on the Hyderabad–Nizamabad Highway (NH-44) between January 2023 and October 2025, according to a report by SaveLIFE Foundation.

The report mentions that 742 road crashes were reported on NH-44, a major arterial road with a high incidence of traffic injuries, between January 2023 and October 31 last year. Out of the total crashes on the Hyderabad–Nizamabad stretch, 28 were fatal, resulting in 363 fatalities.

The data indicated a consistent year-on-year decline in total crashes, fatal crashes, and fatalities — from 271 crashes and 143 fatalities in 2023 to 217 crashes and 93 fatalities between January and October 2025.

The downward trend suggests improving road safety outcomes, with the report noting that timely access to reliable trauma care during the ‘golden hour’ is crucial.

To strengthen emergency trauma response along NH-44, SaveLIFE Foundation recently handed over essential trauma care resources to the Community Health Centre at Dichpally in Nizamabad.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Eilia Jafar, chief of programmes, SaveLIFE Foundation, said, “By upgrading CHC Dichpally into a trauma stabilisation centre, we aim to strengthen life-saving care along NH-44 and ensure people injured in crashes have a better chance of survival.”