Intermediate hall tickets to reach parents via WhatsApp in Telangana

HYDERABAD: To enhance transparency and parental awareness ahead of the Intermediate Public Examinations–2026, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has planned to send a download link for a preview of students’ hall tickets to parents’ registered mobile numbers via WhatsApp.

According to officials, the preview facility will allow parents and students to verify details before final use. Intermediate first-year students can access it using their SSC roll number and date of birth.

The second-year students must enter their first-year hall ticket number and date of birth, with the preview also carrying details of first-year marks for passed subjects, failed subjects and the examination schedule, giving parents a clear view of the student’s academic status.

Initiative will ensure smooth conduct of exams: Official

A senior officer said, “Considering that most parents possess smartphones, this WhatsApp-based communication system has been introduced to ensure timely access to hall tickets, early identification of errors and improved coordination among students, parents, colleges and district authorities. The board is confident that this initiative will facilitate the smooth conduct of the Intermediate Public Examinations–2026.”