No final decision yet on GHMC split: Minister D Sridhar

HYDERABAD: Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday said the government would take a decision at a later stage on whether two, three or five municipal corporations would be created within the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR).

Replying to the debate in the Legislative Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Municipal Administration portfolio, the minister said no conclusion had been reached so far.

He said the chief minister intended to hold discussions with all public representatives belonging to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) before a decision was taken and communicated.

The Assembly passed the Telangana Municipalities (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2025, and two amendments to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 2025, after a lengthy debate. The Bills seek to merge surrounding urban local bodies (ULBs) with the GHMC.

Responding to concerns raised by members, Sridhar Babu said the objective of the state government was to ensure uniform service delivery and planned infrastructure development across the TCUR. He said the ordinance to merge surrounding ULBs into the GHMC was brought to facilitate sustainable and comprehensive development of the city.

The minister added that the merger would not result in any additional tax burden on residents and that steps would be taken to mobilise the required resources.