Panic in four villages in Telangana's Karimnagar as tiger kills cow, buffalo

KARIMNAGAR: A tiger, which crossed into the Karimnagar forest jurisdiction, has triggered fear among villagers in Vedurugatta, where it killed a cow, and in nearby Rukmapur, Jublinagar, and Chamanapally villages in Choppadandi mandal over the past four days.

A buffalo died on Friday while undergoing treatment after it was attacked by the tiger.

After taking several precautionary measures and collecting pugmarks, forest authorities confirmed the presence of the tiger in the area.

District forest officer (DFO) Ch Balamani confirmed to TNIE that the tiger roamed across the four villages before straying into Peddapalli district. She said that forest department teams are monitoring the tiger’s movement. The DFO added that, in accordance with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) conservation guidelines, details regarding the movement of a tiger cannot be disclosed.

Forest officials have advised farmers not to visit agricultural fields between 5 pm and 7 am. If unavoidable, they have been instructed to move in groups to ensure safety.