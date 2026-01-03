Phase-I DPR for Musi project within weeks: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told the Assembly on Friday that the detailed project report for Phase I of the Musi Riverfront Development Project, also referred to as the Musi rejuvenation project, would be ready within a few weeks, with project estimates to be finalised by March 31 and tenders invited immediately thereafter.
Revanth said the first phase would cover a 21-km stretch — 9.5 km from Osmansagar (Gandipet) to Bapu Ghat and 11.5 km from Himayatsagar to Bapu Ghat. He said the DPR would provide clarity on the scope of works before Sankranti, followed by the preparation of estimates before the end of the financial year. Once the DPR is received from consultants, a PowerPoint presentation outlining the salient features of Phase I would be made in the Assembly.
The chief minister said the state government had sought financial assistance of Rs 4,100 crore from the Asian Development Bank, which had granted in principle approval. The Union government had permitted preparation of the DPR for Phase I and had also cleared the development of Gandhi Sarovar under the project.
Referring to the historical context of river-based settlements, Revanth said river basins had sustained civilisations from the Kakatiyas and Qutb Shahis to the Nizams through irrigation, drinking water and industrial projects. He outlined a plan to develop a 55-km Musi riverfront from Gandipet to Gowrelli and said Godavari waters would be brought to Gandipet within two years.
Even BRS demanded cleaning of Musi: CM
Responding to criticism, Revanth objected to being described as a real estate broker, saying real estate was an industry. He recalled similar objections during the development of Hitec City and said urbanisation would reach 75% in the next 20 years. He alleged that attempts were being made to disrupt discussion on the project despite demands, including from BRS MLAs, for cleaning the Musi.
The chief minister said that his government envisaged a clean Musi to permanently relieve Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts of pollution-related problems. “Nalgonda faced both fluoride contamination and pollution from the Musi. Industrial waste and animal carcasses have contributed to pollution. Women living along the river are facing health issues, according to some reports. Doctors have flagged reproductive health concerns linked to contaminated water,” Revanth stated.
He said the government was studying global riverfront models and preparing plans to ensure clean water flow in the Musi. Apart from riverfront development, the government was also looking at promoting a night economy along the river.
The chief minister said consultancies had been appointed for project planning and development was already under way in a V-shape at Gandhi Sarovar near Bapu Ghat. He said the government planned to divert Godavari waters, using 15 tmcft for drinking water and 5 tmcft to maintain continuous flow in the Musi. Gandhi Sarovar is located at the confluence of three rivers near Bapu Ghat.
He added that development of an ancient Shiva temple near Manchirevula, and the construction of a gurudwara, mosque and church in the Musi basin to promote religious harmony, were part of the project. “Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has agreed to provide Defence land for the Gandhi Sarovar,” he disclosed, adding that suggestions would be invited after the DPR was finalised.
Drawing comparisons, Revanth cited riverfront projects in London, New York, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, as well as the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat, where around 60,000 families were relocated. He also referred to riverfront development along the Ganga in UP and the Yamuna in Delhi, and criticised the opposition for objecting to the Musi project.