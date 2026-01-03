Phase-I DPR for Musi project within weeks: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told the Assembly on Friday that the detailed project report for Phase I of the Musi Riverfront Development Project, also referred to as the Musi rejuvenation project, would be ready within a few weeks, with project estimates to be finalised by March 31 and tenders invited immediately thereafter.

Revanth said the first phase would cover a 21-km stretch — 9.5 km from Osmansagar (Gandipet) to Bapu Ghat and 11.5 km from Himayatsagar to Bapu Ghat. He said the DPR would provide clarity on the scope of works before Sankranti, followed by the preparation of estimates before the end of the financial year. Once the DPR is received from consultants, a PowerPoint presentation outlining the salient features of Phase I would be made in the Assembly.

The chief minister said the state government had sought financial assistance of Rs 4,100 crore from the Asian Development Bank, which had granted in principle approval. The Union government had permitted preparation of the DPR for Phase I and had also cleared the development of Gandhi Sarovar under the project.

Referring to the historical context of river-based settlements, Revanth said river basins had sustained civilisations from the Kakatiyas and Qutb Shahis to the Nizams through irrigation, drinking water and industrial projects. He outlined a plan to develop a 55-km Musi riverfront from Gandipet to Gowrelli and said Godavari waters would be brought to Gandipet within two years.