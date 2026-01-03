Telangana passes resolution against G RAM G

HYDERABAD: Telangana Legislative Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution demanding that the Union government continue with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in toto, without any changes keeping in view of its defined objectives and targets for the welfare of wage workers.

The Congress government argued that the Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission — Gramin (G RAM G) Act, 2025, is detrimental to the rights of the poor.

Introducing the resolution in the Assembly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, “The new Act (G RAM G) is detrimental to the poor. It undermines the original purpose of the employment guarantee Act. It has put an end to the system of preparing work plans based on demand. The old demand-based system should be continued.”

Speaking during a short discussion on MGNREGA, the chief minister said that by removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme the Centre has diluted the spirit of Gandhian philosophy.

He also noted that the new Act would lead to less workdays and would be a disadvantage to women, who constitute 61.2% of workers. He also noted that the fund share of 60:40 between Centre and State is in contravention of the federal spirit. He demanded that the Centre continue with the existing scheme.

During the discussion, the Congress and its ally CPI locked horns with the BJP, which defended the move to replace the MGNREGA with G RAM G.