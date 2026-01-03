Thick fog disrupts air, road traffic around Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Thick fog and poor visibility during the early morning hours on Friday caused widespread disruption to air and road traffic in and around Hyderabad, with 14 flights diverted and 19 cancelled at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), and traffic congestion and accidents reported on major highways.

Airport officials said 14 incoming flights to Hyderabad were diverted to Bengaluru and Chennai due to low visibility conditions. The diverted services included 8 IndiGo flights, 2 operated by Quikjet Cargo Airlines, and 1 each from Oman Air, Flynas and Blue Dart Aviation.

The affected flights also included services arriving from international destinations such as Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Kuwait, Dammam and Jeddah. Officials later confirmed that all diverted flights eventually returned to Hyderabad after weather conditions improved.

In addition, 19 IndiGo flights, including 10 arrivals and nine departures, were cancelled owing to the cascading impact of adverse weather. The cancellations affected connectivity with major cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Patna, Guwahati and Kochi.