Revanth wasted Assembly time with falsehoods: BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Objecting to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks in the Assembly on Saturday, BRS leader T Harish Rao alleged that the former made false statements and used objectionable language.

In a statement, Harish Rao said Revanth spent the entire session making what he described as false claims. He demanded that Revanth issue an unconditional apology for using words such as “bhadive” on the Floor of the House.

The BRS legislator alleged that speaking in the Assembly with threats such as “I will cut off your tongue” reflected Revanth’s political approach. He said it was unfortunate that the Speaker did not restrain Revanth.

He also rejected the chief minister’s claim that the Palamuru–Rangareddy project was conceived by the Congress. Harish Rao said the Congress government at the time issued only a CMO note during the 2009 general elections for the project and issued a GO for preparation of the DPR only during the 2014 elections. “The Congress government took five years just to issue a GO for preparing the DPR,” the senior BRS leader alleged.

He further criticised Revanth, who, he said, did not participate even for a single day in the Telangana movement, for questioning the integrity of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.