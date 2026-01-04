Rs 3.5K crore spent on free power to poor: Telangana DyCM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: The goal of the state government is to ensure that poor and marginalised sections live with dignity and self-respect, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

He said that since the Congress assumed office in the state, the government has spent Rs 3,593 crore towards electricity bills under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which provides free power up to 200 units to 52,82,498 eligible households since March 2024. He added that the scheme would be continued in the future.

Replying to questions during Question Hour raised by members G Madhusudan, D Nagender, Nagaraju, G Satyam, Balu Naik and others, the deputy chief minister, who also holds the Energy portfolio, clarified that the scheme is being implemented uniformly across the state by both power utilities — TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL — and applies to all eligible beneficiaries irrespective of political affiliation, caste or community.

Those wishing to submit fresh applications under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, as well as existing beneficiaries seeking corrections or updates such as changes in house address or additions, can approach Praja Palana officials at the MPDO offices. While new applicants can apply under the BPL category, existing beneficiaries can update their details, he said.

He further stated that in line with the assurance given by the Congress before the Assembly elections, the scheme was implemented immediately after the party came to power.

Overall, there are 1.15 crore households in the state, of which 52,82,498 families are currently availing free electricity up to 200 units under the scheme. Of these, 27,46,938 beneficiaries fall under the TGSPDCL jurisdiction and 25,35,560 under TGNPDCL, he added.