Shifting of projects by BRS left state Telangana parched: Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that the previous BRS government had signed the death warrant of Telangana’s farmers and destroyed the irrigation sector. Accusing the BRS of committing historical blunders, he described the decisions taken by the previous regime on water issues as suicidal for the country’s youngest state.

During a PowerPoint presentation on river waters in the state Legislative Assembly, the minister highlighted how the BRS government’s actions had a catastrophic impact on Telangana’s water rights.

“The Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), originally designed to draw water from upstream of the Jurala project, was shifted to the Srisailam reservoir. Similarly, the Pranahita-Chevella project, meant to tap Godavari waters at Thummidihatti, was relocated to Medigadda. In both cases, the moves proved counterproductive. These shifts were intended to erase the imprint of the Congress government, which initiated these projects in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Instead, they left Telangana parched and impoverished,” Uttam alleged.

Delving deeper into what he called a betrayal, the minister said that Rs 1.83 lakh crore had been spent on irrigation projects during the BRS regime without delivering any tangible benefits to the state.

He said borrowings at exorbitant interest rates of 11 to 11.5% had saddled future generations with crushing debt. “Correcting the BRS government’s mistakes, we have successfully converted these into low-interest loans, saving the state from sliding into a full-blown financial crisis,” he added.

Alleging that the previous BRS government deliberately betrayed Mahbubnagar district, Uttam said the PRLIS could have yielded greater benefits with lower investment had the intake remained at Jurala, as originally planned.