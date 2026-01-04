Telangana Assembly clears bills, ratifies job for Ande Sri’s son, relaxes two-child norm in local polls

HYDERABAD: The Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed the Telangana (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Telangana (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2026.

One of these two — Telangana (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2026 — is to ratify legislature approval for Ande Sri’s son’s appointment in state services.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the government had recognised the services of Ande Sri, who played a key role in uniting the people of the state through the Jaya Jayahe Telangana song, and decided to provide a government job to one member of his family.

He recalled that the state government, through GO No 783 dated June 2, 2024, approved Jaya Jayahe Telangana, written by Ande Sri, as the official state song.

Keeping in view his invaluable contribution to Telangana’s culture, the deputy CM said that the government decided to provide a job to his son, Datta Sai, as an assistant professor in a degree college under the Higher Education department. He stated that the appointment was made through Ordinance No 7 dated November 25, 2025. The BJP and CPI welcomed the decision.

Through the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the government relaxed the two-child norm in the local body elections.