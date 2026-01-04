Telangana will draw 70 tmcft from Jurala, stop us if you can: CM

“Instead, KCR shifted the source from Jurala to Srisailam, leaving the head and opting for the tail. This increased the number of shift pumps, lifts and stages. If designed with Jurala as the source, the cost of pumps and lifts would have been Rs 5,185 crore. After shifting to Srisailam, it rose to Rs 10,335 crore,” he said, adding that while PRLIS was designed to lift and store 90 tmcft, reservoir capacity was planned only for 70 tmcft.

BRS regime took loans at high interest instead of using Central funds: CM

The chief minister said that until 2022, the previous government had not prepared estimates. “When they finally submitted them to the Central Water Commission, the cost rose to `55,800 crore. Between 2015 and 2022, despite the absence of estimates, `20,000 crore was spent without providing water to a single acre. Had they pursued Central schemes, 90% of the funding could have come from the Union government. Instead, loans were taken from PFC and REC at 11.5% interest. After we came to power, at our request, the Union government restructured the loans at 7.2% interest,” he said.

Revanth alleged that when the National Green Tribunal stayed construction of the project, KCR filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that it was only a drinking water project and not an irrigation project, and that only 7.15 tmcft would be used in 2022. “This was done to resume the project, make payments to lift and pump companies, and collect commissions,” he said.

Revanth said that in 2022, the BRS regime sought permission from the Central Water Commission to utilise 45 tmcft from minor irrigation savings and another 45 tmcft in lieu of Godavari-to-Krishna water transfers, totalling 90 tmcft for PRLIS. “However, data on minor irrigation was not available. After the Congress came to power, we requested the Union government to treat minor irrigation as a cluster and consider cluster-level data. That is why we sought permission to utilise 45 tmcft linked to minor irrigation,” he said.

The chief minister also said that he halted the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme by exerting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “In a closed-door meeting, when I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu respectfully, they stopped the project. I warned that if Andhra Pradesh continued with Rayalaseema, we would draw water from Jurala for PRLIS. That project is now not progressing. I request the Speaker to send a fact-finding committee with representatives of all parties, including BRS members,” he said.