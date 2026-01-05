CM Revanth Reddy consults Singhvi ahead of SC hearing on Polavaram link projects

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held consultations with senior advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi to finalise Telangana’s legal strategy against Andhra Pradesh’s proposed Polavaram link projects.

The discussion, held in Mumbai on Sunday, was also attended by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. The chief minister briefed Singhvi on the legal and technical aspects of the case, including the likely loss to Telangana and the impact on its share of Godavari waters, and asked that the arguments be presented effectively before the apex court. The focus was on opposing the Polavaram–Banakacherla and Polavaram–Nallamalasagar link projects.

Telangana has challenged the projects on the grounds that they violate interstate water-sharing agreements, provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and existing tribunal awards. The state has argued that the scope of the Polavaram project is being altered without consent.

In December 2025, the Telangana government filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the proposed link projects and directions restraining the AP government from preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) and inviting tenders. According to the petition, the Polavaram project was originally approved to utilise 80 tmcft of water, but AP is now planning to utilise nearly 200 tmcft by taking up the link projects, which Telangana says violates tribunal awards and infringes on the rights of its people.

It also sought directions to the Polavaram Project Authority to stop the works. It stated that Polavaram works should be carried out as per the originally approved plan and that undertaking expansion works is illegal.