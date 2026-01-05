CM Revath Reddy to attend TPCC executive committee meet on January 8

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to attend the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) extended executive committee meeting, scheduled to be held at Gandhi Bhavan here on January 8.

TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has directed the newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents to complete the constitution of their respective district executive committees and submit proposals by January 8. He further instructed that the appointment of Mandal Congress Committee presidents should be completed by January 15.

These directions were issued during a virtual meeting held with DCC presidents and TPCC vice-presidents, which was attended by AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and AICC secretaries P Viswanathan and Sachin Sawant.

Addressing a virtual meeting, Mahesh Goud once again stressed the need for organisational strengthening at the grassroots level and said timely completion of the party structure would help the Congress effectively counter the Opposition and take up public issues more vigorously.

The meeting also discussed plans to organise nationwide protests against what the Congress termed as the "conspiratorial move" of the Union government to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).