Congress betrayed Telangana, BRS ready for another water struggle: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress government of failing to protect Telangana’s interests in river waters, BRS leader and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Sunday declared that the pink party was ready for another water struggle.

“Power is not important for us. The rights of the people are paramount for us,” he said.

Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy misled the State Legislative Assembly on Saturday by making several false statements on the irrigation sector, Harish Rao asked “whose tongue should be cut now?”.

He demanded that Revanth Reddy immediately go to Lok Bhavan and tender his resignation for “misleading the House with falsehoods”. “If I speak like this, he may instigate an attack on me, file a false case or if necessary, instigate a murder attempt. But I’m not scared. Some time back, I faced a stone attack in Khammam,” he said.

Making a detailed PowerPoint presentation titled “River Waters, Congress Betrayals” at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday to counter the government’s presentation made in the Assembly a day earlier, Harish Rao questioned whether it was the mindset of the present regime to hand over the entire Srisailam project to Andhra Pradesh by fixing Jurala as the source for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS). He recalled that there was no water in the Jurala project this year and that the government had declared a crop holiday.

Harish Rao said that no one should question why the source of the PRLIS was changed from Jurala to Srisailam. Drawing water from Jurala was the concept of the combined Andhra Pradesh government and Revanth Reddy was now continuing the same approach, he alleged.