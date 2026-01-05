CPI centenary celebrations conclude in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: CPI National Secretary Palla Venkat Reddy on Sunday said that 100 glorious years of existence of Communist Party of India (CPI) were marked by people's struggles, movements and sacrifices. He asserted that CPI has always stood firmly on the side of the people.

Venkat Reddy, along with CPI national leader Chada Venkat Reddy, participated in the concluding celebrations of the CPI's 100-year anniversary held in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Venkat Reddy claimed that CPI was the only political party in the country to have completed 100 years. He recalled that the party played a significant role in India's freedom struggle, stating that CPI was the first to give the call for the freedom movement, which later inspired other parties, including the Congress, to intensify the struggle against British rule.

Alleging that BJP had no role in the freedom movement, he pointed out that RSS was formed six months before the establishment of the CPI.

Referring to Telangana, Venkat Reddy said the Communist party led the Telangana armed struggle against the Nizam's rule. He stated that CPI freed several bonded labourers and facilitated the distribution of lakhs of acres of land to the poor.

He also alleged that the BJP government was supporting corporate sectors and handing over public sector organisations to private players.