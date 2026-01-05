Eight injured as car hits RTC bus in Jagital

JAGTIAL: A car collided head-on with an RTC bus in the early hours of Sunday at the Bhaskara Bone Hospital crossing on the outskirts of Medipalli village, leaving eight passengers injured, four of them critically.

Police said the RTC bus, belonging to the Metpalli depot and heading towards Hyderabad, was coming from the opposite direction at the time of the collision. The car was carrying 12 passengers, all residents of Balajinagar in Korutla town of Jagtial district, who were returning home after visiting Ganugapur Dattatreya Swamy temple in Karnataka.

RTC bus hits scooty, kills woman

Sangareddy: A 26-year-old woman was killed after an RTC bus hit her scooty near the BHEL bus depot on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Uma Maheswari, a gym trainer. Police said she died on the spot in the collision. Further investigation is on.