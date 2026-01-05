Elderly man rescued in Wyra due to timely intervention by district hospital coordinator

KHAMMAM: An elderly man was saved due to the timely intervention of district hospitals coordinator Dr Kesagani Rajasekhar Goud at Wyra recently.

The man, aged about 75 years, had reportedly lost his way and was wandering near the Ayyappa Swamy temple area for the past two to three days. On Thursday, local grocery shop owners noticed his condition and informed Dr Goud, who was passing through the area.

Finding the man disoriented, unable to speak and severely weak, the doctor went to the spot, assessed the situation and alerted the emergency ambulance service. He administered first aid before the ambulance arrived and continued to monitor the patient during transit.

The man was shifted to the Khammam Government Hospital. Dr Goud informed hospital Superintendent Dr Narender about the patient’s condition, following which hospital staff ensured immediate treatment.

Doctors later said the elderly man’s condition is stable. Police have been informed to establish his identity and trace his family, with hospital staff coordinating the efforts.

Dr Goud, who is known for assisting accident victims and people in medical emergencies, has been appreciated by the public and the medical fraternity for his prompt response.