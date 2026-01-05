Lite byte | Engineer-in-chief receives wrong call from public over local ‘nala’ issue at Telangana Assembly

Last week, a certain engineer-in-chief (ENC) had the annoying experience of receiving a wrong call at the wrong time. The ENC was on the Assembly premises, where he reached early to assist the government in preparing to respond to issues raised by the opposition benches when he got a call from a man demanding that a ‘nala’ issue in his locality be resolved at the earliest.

It was quite a task for the ENC to make the caller understand that it was not his job to attend to such issues. As soon as he ended the call, the official quipped that these are the pitfalls of placing mobile numbers in the public domain.

Charisma bubble burst

Though the ruling Congress-backed candidates secured a majority of villages in the recent gram panchayat elections, the poll results seem to have put one of its first-time MLAs in his place. The legislator from the erstwhile Nalgonda district used to think that his “personal charisma” helped him emerge winner in the 2023 Assembly elections. But the MLA, according to a senior leader, has been humbled as most of the candidates he “fielded” in the panchayat polls suffered defeat.

"Hope he learnt his lesson," quipped the leader. The said MLA was also in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, including for demanding money from liquor shop owners.

Inputs: B Kartheek