Mend your ways or be prepared to face people’s wrath: TPCC chief to KTR

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at BRS working president KT Rama Rao for calling for hanging of Congress leaders, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday said that the people have already given their verdict in the election, which determines who should be held accountable.

In a statement issued here, Mahesh Goud said: “KTR’s arrogance reached unprecedented levels. People have already taught a lesson to you in several elections, including the Jubilee Hills bypoll and gram panchayat elections. If you don’t mend your ways, people will chase you away.”

Likening Rama Rao to Bhasmasura, the TPCC chief said that the former was the main reason for BRS’ poll debacle. He also said that BRS has ruined the state, which according to him should have been in a golden era after achieving the statehood.

He sought to know if Rama Rao was “visually impaired” to not see the development and welfare schemes that were being implemented as well as the record job recruitments being made by the current regime.

Claiming commitment towards the upliftment of BCs, Mahesh Goud said that the Congress government passed legislations providing 42% reservation to BCs. He said that the state is progressing under Congress rule on all fronts.