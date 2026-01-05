Ministers review Medaram works ahead of Sammakka-Saralamma jatara

MULUGU: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya once again inspected the ongoing works at Medaram ahead of the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma jatara beginning from January 28.

Speaking to reporters, Srinivasa Reddy assured that all works would be completed before January 28. He added that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would visit Medaram ahead of the jatara to inaugurate the `250-crore renovation and development projects.

The minister said the upgraded infrastructure would inspire pilgrims and tribals alike. He pointed out that strong stone structures had been built with an estimated durability of 200 years and that the government was expecting a surge in pilgrims from other states for this year’s fair.

The state government sanctioned `250 crore for renovation and infrastructure upgrades at Medaram. Of this, `100 crore was earmarked for installing granite stone platforms for tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma, while the remaining `150 crore was meant for pilgrim amenities, including road expansion and permanent sheds.

The two ministers have been making frequent visits, warning contractors to speed up work.

Seethakka has been camping at Medaram for nearly a month to monitor the progress.