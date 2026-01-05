Telangana Jagruthi will contest next Assembly polls: K Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Declaring that a new political platform will emerge in the state, K Kavitha on Monday announced that her outfit, Telangana Jagruthi, would contest the next Assembly elections, likely to be held in 2028 or 2029.

Kavitha, Telangana Jagruthi founder-president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, recently submitted her resignation as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). However, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy did not accept her resignation.

Following this, she requested the Chairman to give her an opportunity during the ongoing Legislative Council session to speak and explain the reasons for her decision.

Speaking in the Council on Monday, Kavitha attacked the BRS leadership, alleging that the party had turned into a political rehabilitation centre for those who betrayed the Telangana statehood movement.

She also dismissed the rumours that her differences with family members were over shares in family assets, adding that her fight was for self-respect and not for property.