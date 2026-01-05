Telangana phone tapping case: BRS MLC grilled by SIT for eight hours

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Naveen Rao appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday for questioning in connection with the alleged phone-tapping case linked to the previous BRS regime. He was questioned for nearly eight hours at the Jubilee Hills police station.

Sources said the SIT questioned Naveen Rao about his alleged links with the accused in the case, including former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused. During the previous BRS regime, Prabhakar is alleged to have threatened certain persons, claiming to be acting at the behest of Naveen Rao and former minister KT Rama Rao. Prabhakar was recently questioned by the SIT.

A few months ago, Naveen Rao had denied the allegations, describing them as a political campaign to tarnish his image. Speaking to reporters after the questioning, the MLC said the SIT repeated the same questions that had been asked earlier. “I was questioned in September 2024 for around three hours. The same questions were repeated, and I gave the same answers. I have shared whatever I know and cooperated with the police. They asked me about certain persons, including politicians and the accused in this case, and I will continue to cooperate,” he said.

Police sources indicated that more politicians are likely to be summoned as part of the ongoing probe. It may be recalled that Prabhakar was questioned for 14 days last month following directions from the apex court. The accused are alleged to be part of a conspiracy in which SIB resources were misused for political purposes by placing citizens from various walks of life under surveillance.

The Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing on January 16.