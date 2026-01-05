Too many contenders for TPCC working president posts

HYDERABAD: The scramble for the coveted working president posts in the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has begun in right earnest. Knives are out and the lines are drawn. And the party grapevine is buzzing with moves and countermoves.

What is meant to be a routine organisational exercise has snowballed into a full-blown tug of war. Heavyweights and lightweights are all pulling in different directions, each keen to get their way.

According to party sources, the contest has grown so intense that it has become a headache for the top leadership. Aspirations are colliding and egos are clashing while consensus is proving elusive.

A long list of hopefuls has emerged. MLAs, MPs and nominated leaders are all jostling for space. Everyone wants a slice of the pie. From the minority community, Telangana Minority Residential Education Institutions Society Vice-Chairman Faheem Qureshi and Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Azmathullah Hussain have emerged as front-runners.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud are said to be firmly backing Faheem Qureshi. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy are throwing their weight behind Azmathullah Hussain.

The ST camp is no less restless. Mahbubabad MP P Balaram Naik and ST Cooperative Finance Development Corporation chairman Bellaiah Naik are pushing hard. Neither seems willing to blink first.

The women’s wing has also entered the fray. Telangana Mahila Congress president Sunitha Mudiraj and former Gadwal ZP chairperson Saritha Yadava are serious contenders. Support within the party is split down the middle. Some leaders swear by Sunitha. Others are rooting for Saritha. The contest is evenly poised.