Dog attack leaves 20 injured in Bhainsa

ADILABAD: A dog suspected to be rabid attacked around 20 people, including children, women and elderly persons, in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district on Monday.

The incident occurred in the morning when residents were engaged in their routine activities. The dog went on the rampage, injuring several people, all of whom were shifted to the Bhainsa Area Hospital for treatment.

Doctors administered first aid and anti-rabies vaccine to the injured and said adequate stock of the vaccine was available at the hospital.

Angry residents later staged a protest in front of the Bhainsa municipal office, accusing officials of neglecting repeated appeals to address the menace of stray dogs. Municipal officials said steps were being taken to control the stray dog population and that population control centres would be established soon.