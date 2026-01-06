Earth Sciences University of Telangana named after former PM Manmohan Singh

HYDERABAD: The state Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Telangana Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Introducing the Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that the proposed Bill provides for levy and collection of tax on intrastate supply of goods or services or both by the state government.

He said that the state government had agreed to the recommended amendments to the provision of the Central GST Act, 2017, in the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3, 2025.

The Tourism minister said that the state government had amended the state GST Acts, through promulgation of an ordinance. “This Bill seeks to replace the ordinance,” he added.

The minister said that a new provision had been introduced to enable reclassification of assessment proceedings between fraud and non-fraud cases, as warranted by facts, through the insertion of Section 74A. He stated that extra neutral alcohol used in the manufacture of liquor for human consumption has been kept outside the ambit of GST through an amendment to Section 9.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha introduced the Telangana Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, renaming the Earth Sciences University of Telangana as Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University of Telangana.