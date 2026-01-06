IIT-Hyderabad records strong Phase-1 placements, average CTC crosses Rs 30 lakh

HYDERABAD: As many as 304 students out of 487 registered candidates secured job offers during Phase 1 of the BTech 2026 placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, translating into an overall placement rate of 62.42%. The institute reported a sharp rise in compensation levels, with the average cost-to-company crossing Rs 30 lakh per annum.

The highest international package of Rs 2.5 crore per annum was offered to Edward Nathan Varghese from the CSE stream. Domestically, two students received offers of Rs 1.1 crore each, while four others secured packages ranging between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore. In all, 24 international offers were made across departments, according to a release.

Among circuital branches, Artificial Intelligence emerged as the top performer with an 83.33% placement rate, followed closely by Computer Science and Engineering at 83.05% and Mathematics and Computing at 77.78%. Average packages in these departments were around Rs 40 lakh per annum. Core engineering streams, including Mechanical, Chemical, Civil and Electrical Engineering, also recorded steady placement outcomes, indicating balanced opportunities across software and core engineering roles, the release added.

Phase 2 of the placement process began on Monday, with efforts focused on placing the remaining interested students, while some have opted for higher studies.