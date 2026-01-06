Indiramma saree distribution in urban areas from March 1

HYDERABAD: Minister for Women and Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya on Monday announced that the second phase of the Indiramma saree distribution scheme in urban areas will be implemented from March 1 to 8, in connection with International Women’s Day.

She said the distribution of 30 lakh sarees had already been completed in rural areas under Phase I of the scheme. The sarees are being procured exclusively from weavers in Sircilla, and not from Surat or other cities, with the objective of supporting local weavers in the state.

The minister also announced that women aged 15 years and above, including senior citizens, will be enrolled in self-help groups (SHGs). Special SHGs will be formed for adolescent girls, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Replying during Question Hour, Anasuya said the state government was according top priority to women’s empowerment and welfare. She said the government was committed to eradicating extreme poverty through the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) by identifying poor and vulnerable families with the support of women’s groups and providing need-based assistance.

An allocation of Rs 20,000 crore annually is being made for SHGs in three phases to promote women’s financial independence, she said.