Supreme Court dismisses plea against Harish Rao in Telangana phone-tapping case

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two petitions filed by the state government against BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao and former DCP P Radha Kishan Rao in the phone-tapping case. The apex court declined to intervene in the orders given by the Telangana High Court in the same case.

The state government challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court.

It may be recalled that a person from Siddipet, Chakradhar Goud, lodged a complaint with the Panjagutta police alleging that Harish Rao along with Radha Kishan Rao tapped his phone.

The Panjagutta police registered an FIR, which was challenged in the high court by Harish Rao.

BRS leader Manne Krishank said that it was a major setback to the Revanth Reddy government in the Supreme Court in the phone-tapping case. The Congress government’s petition to investigate Harish Rao was dismissed after counsels failed to establish evidence against him, Krishank said.