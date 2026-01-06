Telangana Jagruthi will contest next elections, Kavitha asserts in Council

HYDERABAD: Eyes moist, Telangana Jagruthi president and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday said her outfit would contest the next Assembly elections in Telangana, likely in 2028 or 2029, signalling the launch of a new political platform in the state.

“My fight is about dignity. Not assets,” she told the Legislative Council, rejecting speculation that her differences with family members were linked to a share in property. She said her struggle was for self-respect and swore on God and her children to underline the point.

Attacking the BRS, the daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accused the party of becoming a “political rehabilitation centre” for those who had betrayed the Telangana statehood movement. She alleged that the party leadership lacked constitutional spirit and described the party constitution as a “joke”.

Recalling her resignation on September 3, 2024, which was not accepted by Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Kavitha said she sought an opportunity to explain her decision and spoke in the House on Monday.

Recounting her political journey, she said she was suspended without notice or an explanation, alleging that a disciplinary panel was formed overnight for the purpose.

Targeted for raising public issues in party fora: Kavitha

“I could have legally challenged the suspension. I chose not to. It gave me relief to distance myself from the party,” she said, adding that the BRS could not tolerate internal questioning. She claimed she was targeted after raising concerns within the party over the removal of Dharna Chowk, arrests of farmers, corruption in major public projects, poor-quality construction works and the decision to rename the TRS as BRS.