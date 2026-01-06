Telangana to procure 485 new ventilators by February

HYDERABAD: In a major push to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure, the state government is procuring 485 additional ventilators at a cost of Rs 58 crore for installation in government hospitals across Telangana by February. New MRI machines worth Rs 192 crore are also being procured for Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad and hospitals in Mahbubnagar, Suryapet, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Siddipet. Osmania General and Gandhi hospitals will receive additional MRI units to supplement existing facilities and manage heavy patient footfall. Eight new CT scanners, costing Rs 60 crore, are scheduled to be installed by March, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha said on Monday.

Raising the issue during Question Hour at the Assembly, CPI, BJP and AIMIM members sought details of patient amenities in government hospitals and urged the government to improve facilities at Osmania General, Gandhi and district hospitals to ensure better healthcare for the poor.

Responding, the minister said Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, RIMS Adilabad and MGM Hospital, Warangal, currently have only one MRI machine each.

He said a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine costing Rs 32 crore was procured in 2025 for MNJ Hospital to provide radiation therapy for cancer patients.

Another LINAC machine worth Rs 32 crore and brachytherapy machines costing Rs 8 crore are under procurement for installation at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) by March. Equipment worth Rs 18 crore for the neurosurgery department and 15 additional ventilators are also being procured to strengthen infrastructure at NIMS.