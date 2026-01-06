TGSRTC, SCR launch special services for Sankranti travellers

HYDERABAD: For lakhs of Telugu families, Sankranti marks a return home. As the annual homecoming gathers pace, Telangana’s transport network is gearing up for one of its busiest periods of the year, even as passengers grapple with ticket shortages and soaring private fares.

With the festival approaching, lakhs are booking tickets to travel from Hyderabad to their native towns and villages. Anticipating the surge, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced its largest-ever festive operation, significantly scaling up services to manage the rush.

This year, TGSRTC plans to operate 6,431 buses during the Sankranti season, up from 5,408 last year. Officials said heavy passenger movement is expected from January 9, coinciding with the second Saturday and Sunday, when travel traditionally peaks.

Special services will operate from major city bus stations to destinations across Andhra Pradesh, including Amalapuram, Kakinada, Narasapuram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Polavaram, Guntur, Chirala and Vijayawada, to ease congestion and reduce waiting times.

Of the total services planned, around 800 buses have already been earmarked for online booking, with more likely to be added as demand intensifies. Nearly 85% of online seats have already been booked, reflecting the scale of the rush, officials pointed out.

325 special trains announced

Rail travel has offered limited relief, with reservations on most regular trains fully booked well in advance. With confirmed tickets scarce and private road travel turning increasingly expensive, options for passengers remain constrained.

To ease the pressure, the South Central Railway has announced the operation of more than 325 special trains between January 7 and 18 from Hyderabad, Cherlapally and Vikarabad to major destinations in Andhra Pradesh.