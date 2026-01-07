AIIMS Bibinagar on track to open by June
HYDERABAD: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar project has achieved 85.97% physical completion by December and is on track for full completion by June this year, according to officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The progress was reviewed at a PRAGATI meeting on Tuesday.
Officials said the Centre’s PRAGATI mechanism has played a decisive role in fast-tracking three long-delayed third-generation AIIMS projects—Jammu, Guwahati and Bibinagar—enabling them to move rapidly towards full operations.
Elaborating on AIIMS Bibinagar, being established in Bibinagar of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana by the ministry, a senior official said the project commenced on June 7, 2022.
The official added that AIIMS Bibinagar will offer super-speciality healthcare while building a strong pool of trained doctors, nurses and allied health workers, supporting primary and secondary healthcare under the National Health Mission.
As several buildings were nearing completion, timely energisation became critical. Following PRAGATI reviews, the Telangana government sanctioned statutory fees of Rs 17.92 crore in July 2023 to TGSPDCL, as per the MoU with the ministry, enabling the provision of permanent high-tension power. Works from the main substation to the project substation were completed and the final connection was provided on May 27, 2025. The permanent electricity connection is now available at the institute.
Another key issue—the provision of 1,243 KLD water supply by the HMWSSB was also addressed through PRAGATI. The Telangana government released pending statutory dues of Rs 6.95 crore in July 2023, clearing the way for permanent water supply works. Additionally, Rs 72.63 lakh was sanctioned to TGSPDCL for shifting 11 KV transmission lines along the AIIMS Bibinagar boundary, enabling completion of the boundary wall.
The institute will offer a comprehensive range of medical and paramedical programmes, including MBBS, MD, DM, MCh, BSc and MSc Nursing, and allied health courses in laboratory sciences, radiology and operation theatre technology, with a focus on quality training, research and patient-centred care.
The hospital is expected to generate around 3,000 direct jobs across faculty and non-faculty positions, besides significant indirect employment through allied services, officials said, adding that the institute will strengthen tertiary healthcare, medical education and regional employment across Telangana and neighbouring regions.