AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi urges halt on HILT policy for environmental review

HYDERABAD: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded that the government put the HILT policy on hold until it was studied in depth and a clear action plan was evolved with inputs from environmentalists and industrial stakeholders.

Speaking during a short discussion on HILT policy and Telangana Rising in the Assembly, he warned that shifting industries outside the Outer Ring Road did not guarantee protection of waterbodies.

“Industrial effluents from Patancheru enter Hussainsagar today. Tomorrow, they may flow into Osmansagar and Himayatsagar. Are we repeating the same mistake?” he asked, questioning whether any scientific studies or soil tests had been conducted.

He opposed the issuance of show-cause notices to Urdu University for the resumption of 50 acres of unused land, alleging that educational institutions were being targeted after controversies over land in Kanche Gachibowli.

Citing Telangana’s growth and per capita income, he said it was “a slap in the face of those who claimed Telangana would not survive,” adding that the state had proved its resilience after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

While supporting the Telangana Rising vision, Akbaruddin urged the government not to ignore the Old City in Hyderabad while focusing on Future City, and called for a master plan. He also asked the government to prioritise education and health.

Meanwhile, CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao supported the policy but said that if the aim was to make Hyderabad pollution-free, the shifting of industries should be made mandatory after convincing stakeholders.