Cheaper private coal has hurt SCCL sales: Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said coal sales of the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited were being affected as private players were supplying coal at lower prices.

Replying to questions in the Assembly, Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, said customers naturally preferred cheaper coal, impacting SCCL’s market share. He expressed concern over policies of the Union government that had facilitated greater private participation in the sector.

He said SCCL had earlier lost coal blocks due to non-participation in auctions but had secured new blocks after the formation of the Congress government, which encouraged the company to directly take part in auctions.

The deputy chief minister announced that a high-level meeting would be convened within 10 days of the Assembly session’s conclusion, involving ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs from the Singareni belt and SCCL officials, to discuss the company’s future and workers’ welfare.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to workers, he said a cath lab under PPP mode would be set up at Ramagundam within 75 days. A notification had been issued for the recruitment of 32 doctors, while 175 paramedical staff were being hired, with all medical vacancies at Singareni hospitals to be filled by March.